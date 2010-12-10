An English guide to the
beautiful Iwami region of JapanIwami is in the western part of Shimane, a rural prefecture on the Sea of Japan,
geographically remote from the larger cities, and cut off from the nearest major city
of Hiroshima by the Chugoku mountain range. This is old, rural Japan.
Experience
From noodle making, traditional weaving, throwing pottery, rice planting, or risking your life on a wild boar hunt.
- Crafts and cooking (3)
- Driving (1)
- Festivals (5)
- Hot Springs (18)
- Kagura (1)
- Museums (16)
- Skiing (3)
- Iwami Silver Mine Museum The museum was built as a local government office in the Meiji era (1902). It's a large traditional house and exhibi...(read more)
- Sanbesou Sanbesou (さんべ荘) <<Restaurant Iris>> You can enjoy delicious Japanese dishes such as soba noodl...(read more)
- Mizunokuni Mizunokuni (水の国) is a museum themed on water. The museum has beautiful pond, modern garden, art gallery, science...(read more)
- Yakushiyu When you visit Japan for vacatipn, a trip to the countryside allows you to see a dofferent side of country. Iwami is far...(read more)
- Nima Sand Museum When you visit Japan for vacatipn, a trip to the countryside allows you to see a dofferent side of country. Iwami is f...(read more)
- Kazenokuni Onsen Shimane is known for its famous hot springs. For example, Tamatsukuri Hot Springs are very popular hot springs in Nort...(read more)
- Asahi Ten Good Stones [video width="320" height="568" mp4="http://www.iwami-travelguide.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/IMG_0839.mp4"...(read more)
- Driving in Ohda You'll love driving in nature around Mt. Sanbe. You can relax here.In summer, the green of plants and mountain...(read more)
- The history of Arifuku A brief history of Arifuku Onsen Arifuku Onsen town, located in Gotsu, Shimane, dates back about 1,300 years. At that...(read more)
- Kiunsou At night, Yunotsu looks like something straight out of Studio Ghibli's 'Spirited Away.' Traditional inns and...(read more)
- Sekisho Art museum This museum was built for Sho Ishimoto(石本正) who is a famous Japanese artist. He sent his works to Misumi and this museum...(read more)
- Hot Spring after skiing? There are some nice places for onsen near Osa Ski Resort. The nearest onsens are at Kinta no sato and Geiho...(read more)
Kazenokuni
SakuraeDetails
Restaurant & Cafe
Everything from freshly caught seafood to organic buffets, freshly ground coffee, and wild boar meat.
- AZ ~Café & Select Shop~ AZ is popular café in Masuda city. It’s called café, but they offer lunch menu, international dishes, a lot of kind of d...(read more)
- Sakuraco This cafe is called ‘Sakura co’. You can eat lunch and pancakes here. And you can read a book, chat with f...(read more)
- Akanegumo No trip to Japan is complete without sampling the local cuisine. Plenty of little restaurants in the Iwami region have p...(read more)
- Kameria Tsuwano, known as the 'little Kyoto' of Shimane, is bursting with shrines, and temples, traditional architecture...(read more)
- Fontane This is a soupand gelato shop located in Masuda. They provide some kinds of soups (Soup lunch\650: S...(read more)
- Restaurant TOKI No trip to Japan is complete without sampling the local cuisine. Plemty of little restaurants in the Iwami region have...(read more)
- Torteno TORTENO~~western style gateau studio Torteno is a cake shop located near Kintano-sato(きんたの里). This place offers...(read more)
- Akebono Shokudo Akebono Shokudo is a typical little restaurant in Gotsu. It’s the kind of place where the local people eat. You ca...(read more)
- Cafe Michele “Café Michele” is popular for its delicious food, drinks, and its relaxing atmosphere. Café...(read more)
- Ten Ten (noodle restaurant) Tenten is an Udon (Japanese noodle) restaurant. It is located in the in fro...(read more)
- Minoya No trip to Japan is complete without sampling the local cuisine. Plenty of little restaurants in the Iwami region ...(read more)
- Sushi Katsu Sushi Katsu (寿しかつ) is one of the best sushi restaurants in Hamada. This restaurant serves fresh sushi which has large to...(read more)
Michele
HamadaDetails
Scenery
Hike the Chugoku mountain trail, see ancient temples, enjoy green tea in a traditional garden, or photograph terraced rice paddies.
- Senjouen In Hamada, just by the sea, there is a really cool hotel called Senjouen (千畳苑). The best thing about this place is that ...(read more)
- Seisui Temple Seisui temple ( 清水寺 ) It takes about 30min by foot from Omori bus stop. TEL:0854-89-0129 Seisui te...(read more)
- Tsuwano Catholic Church ○Tsuwano Catholic Church (photo copyright Ojisanjake) There is an interesting church on Tonomachi (殿町) Street in To...(read more)
- Ryuunji (龍雲寺) Ryuunji is a Soto Zen temple. Misumi Nobukane...(read more)
- Sanbe Sightseeing Chair Lift Anyone can climb Mount Sanbe! Even if you're with little kids or have mobility issues, you can take a chair lift n...(read more)
- Mount Sankai In Hamada, there are a lot of hills and mountains but Mt. Sankai is one of the symbols of Hamada city. The height ...(read more)
- Kotogahama When you visit Japan for vacatipn, a trip to the countryside allows you to see a dofferent side of country. Iwami is far...(read more)
- Otome Chapel Otome Chapel (乙女峠) (photo copyright by Ojisanjake) Iwami region is home to one of Japan's 'little Kyo...(read more)
- Manyo Park This park is called Manyo Park. Hitomaro Kakinomoto (柿本人麻呂) who is famous poet around 700 A.D. wrote many poems and thes...(read more)
- Saishou Temple This temple was founded in 1465. The temple in existence was rebuilt in 1739. This temple has some statues on the roo...(read more)
- Misumi shrine ...(read more)
- The Ogawas’ garden of Sesshu The Ogawa family is a famous old Japanese family. It is said that Sesshu built this garden for them when he visited&nb...(read more)
Manpukuji shrine
MasudaDetails
World Heritage
Iwami boasts both a World Heritage site in the Iwami Silver Mine and an intangible asset, Sekishu hand-made paper.
- Okubo Mabu Mine Shaft Tour Although there are at least 600 entrances to the silver mine, only a few are open to the public. Tours to the Okubu min...(read more)
- Ryugenji Mabu When you visit Japan for a vacation, a trip to the countryside allows you to see a different side of the country. Iwam...(read more)
- Iwami Ginzan World Heritage Center Iwami Ginzan World Heritage Center Iwami Ginzan is a UN World Heritage site in the mountains of Shimane, Japan. During ...(read more)
- Omori Omori is a traditional noodle restaurant in Iwami Silver Mine. There's a retro feel to the building, with its old-fa...(read more)
- Sekushu-Washi Kaikan Sekishu-Washi Kaikan(石州和紙会館)” is a place where we can experience making washi and learn culture and history of Sek...(read more)
- Kazenokuni ( paper making experience) In Gotsu city, in the town of Sakurae, there is a nature park and leisure facilities called Kazenokuni. The Kazenokuni c...(read more)
- Iwami Silver Mine Museum The museum was built as a local government office in the Meiji era (1902). It's a large traditional house and exhibi...(read more)
Iwami silver mine
OhdaDetails